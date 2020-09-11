Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leslie 34:12 3-5 0-0 0-3 1 1 8
Meesseman 32:37 7-12 0-0 1-2 5 1 14
Hines-Allen 35:04 13-20 1-2 0-8 4 4 30
Atkins 32:48 2-10 3-5 0-4 4 2 8
Mitchell 36:22 3-9 3-3 2-5 9 2 10
Gemelos 13:00 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 6
Coates 12:19 2-2 0-2 0-5 0 2 4
Sutton 3:38 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200:00 32-63 7-12 3-29 24 13 80

Percentages: FG .508, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hines-Allen 3-4, Leslie 2-3, Gemelos 2-4, Atkins 1-3, Mitchell 1-5, Sutton 0-1, Meesseman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Coates, Leslie, Meesseman).

Turnovers: 10 (Hines-Allen 4, Leslie 2, Mitchell 2, Atkins, Gemelos).

Steals: 10 (Atkins 4, Hines-Allen 3, Mitchell 2, Meesseman).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
LOS ANGELES Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ogwumike 34:39 6-12 3-3 2-6 3 1 15
Sykes 28:10 4-9 2-2 2-5 2 4 11
Parker 34:54 4-9 1-2 4-17 6 2 9
Cooper 21:02 3-7 0-0 0-1 1 2 7
C.Gray 33:48 9-17 2-2 3-7 2 3 21
Williams 23:59 1-11 2-2 1-3 1 2 5
Augustus 13:01 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Anigwe 10:27 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 29-70 10-11 13-41 15 14 72

Percentages: FG .414, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Cooper 1-1, C.Gray 1-3, Sykes 1-3, Williams 1-4, Ogwumike 0-2, Parker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Parker 2, Ogwumike, Sykes).

Turnovers: 13 (Parker 4, C.Gray 3, Sykes 3, Cooper 2, Ogwumike).

Steals: 7 (Ogwumike 3, Parker 2, Anigwe, C.Gray).

Technical Fouls: None..

Washington 15 24 23 18 80
Los Angeles 20 25 12 15 72

T_1:50.