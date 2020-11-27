Washington 41, Dallas 16
Dal_FG Zuerlein 33, 8:30. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: Elliott 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Dalton 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Dalton 25 pass to Cooper.
Was_Gibson 5 run (Hopkins kick), 1:37. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:53. Key Plays: Barber 2 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Thomas 28 pass to McLaurin; Ra.Robinson 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-4; Lewis 5-yard illegal contact penalty on 3rd-and-5.
Dal_Cooper 54 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 14:08. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Dalton 10 pass to Cooper; Pollard 2 run on 3rd-and-1.
Was_FG Hopkins 23, 7:13. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 6:55. Key Plays: Johnson kick return to Washington 28; Gibson 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Barber 13 run.
Was_L.Thomas 5 pass from Ale.Smith (Hopkins kick), 2:26. Drive: 5 plays, 19 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Gibson 10 run; Ale.Smith 12 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-9.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 32, :19. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 2:07. Key Plays: Dalton 9 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-10; Dalton 2 run on 4th-and-1; Darby 28-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Dalton 1 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-5.
Was_FG Hopkins 36, 10:48. Drive: 6 plays, 15 yards, 3:29. Key Play: Ale.Smith 15 pass to Inman.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 28, 2:32. Drive: 4 plays, -6 yards, 1:38. Key Play: J.Smith 43 interception return to Washington 4.
Was_Gibson 23 run (Hopkins kick), 12:07. Drive: 1 play, 23 yards, 00:06.
Was_Gibson 37 run (Hopkins kick), 3:31. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: Barber 15 run on 3rd-and-1; Barber 2 run on 4th-and-1.
Was_Sweat 15 interception return (Hopkins kick), 3:24.
A_30,048.
RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 20-115, Barber 11-57, McKissic 1-6, Thomas 1-3, Smith 3-1. Dallas, Elliott 10-32, Dalton 3-17, Pollard 4-12, C.Wilson 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Washington, Smith 19-26-1-149, Thomas 1-1-0-28. Dallas, Dalton 25-35-1-215.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 7-92, Gibson 5-21, Thomas 4-20, McKissic 2-21, Inman 1-15, S.Sims 1-8. Dallas, Cooper 6-112, Gallup 6-41, Schultz 5-24, Lamb 5-21, Pollard 2-10, Elliott 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, S.Sims 2-15. Dallas, Lamb 1-9.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Johnson 2-41. Dallas, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Holcomb 6-4-.5, Curl 5-3-0, Bostic 4-3-0, Moreland 4-1-0, Apke 3-0-0, Young 2-0-1, Darby 2-0-0, Davis 2-0-0, Fuller 2-0-0, Allen 1-3-0, Reaves 1-0-1, Settle 1-0-1, Hudson 1-0-0, Payne 0-3-.5, Sweat 0-2-0, Hamilton 0-1-0, Luke 0-1-0. Dallas, D.Wilson 7-1-0, X.Woods 6-4-0, Awuzie 5-1-0, Vander Esch 4-3-0, Ra.Robinson 3-2-0, Gregory 3-0-2, A.Smith 2-2-0, Armstrong 2-1-0, Lee 2-1-0, J.Smith 1-4-0, Lawrence 1-3-1, Lewis 1-2-0, Ankou 1-1-0, Crawford 1-0-0, Gallimore 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Sweat 1-15. Dallas, J.Smith 1-43.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Frank LeBlanc, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Kevin Stine.