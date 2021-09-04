Skip to main content
Sports

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 3 4 3 Totals 22 4 7 4
Villar ss 2 1 0 0 Thomas cf 3 1 1 1
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 Escobar ss 3 2 2 2
Conforto rf 3 1 2 1 Soto rf 2 0 0 0
Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0
Pillar cf 3 1 1 2 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 1
McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 0 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 0 0 Stevenson lf 3 0 1 0
Guillorme 2b 2 0 0 0 Adams c 2 0 0 0
Lindor ph 1 0 0 0 García 2b 2 1 1 0
Megill p 2 0 0 0 Rogers p 1 0 0 0
Báez ph 1 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
New York 100 002 0 3
Washington 200 020 x 4

DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 5, Washington 2. 2B_Alonso (20), García (11). HR_Pillar (13), Thomas (2), Escobar (2). SB_Villar (11). S_Rogers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Megill L,2-4 6 7 4 4 1 8
More for you
Washington
Rogers W,1-0 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 5
Machado H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan S,7-9 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:17. A_22,420 (41,339).