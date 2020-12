SF_Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), :47. Drive: 7 plays, 57 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: Mullens 17 pass to Aiyuk; Wilson 11 run. San Francisco 7, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 51, 5:45. Drive: 7 plays, 29 yards, 3:49. Key Plays: Smith 11 pass to McLaurin; Smith 13 pass to McLaurin; Smith 5 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 7, Washington 3.

Was_FG Hopkins 31, 3:06. Drive: 6 plays, 13 yards, 1:57. San Francisco 7, Washington 6.

Was_Young 47 fumble return (Hopkins kick), :58. Washington 13, San Francisco 7.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 21, 10:05. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: McKissic 17 run; Haskins 13 pass to McKissic on 3rd-and-1; Haskins 12 pass to Thomas; McKissic 17 run. Washington 16, San Francisco 7.

Was_Curl 76 interception return (Hopkins kick), :00. Washington 23, San Francisco 7.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Juszczyk 6 pass from Mullens (Bourne pass from Mullens), 10:18. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:42. Key Plays: Mullens 5 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-9; Mullens 16 pass to James on 3rd-and-10; Mostert 14 run. Washington 23, San Francisco 15.

A_0.

___

Was SF FIRST DOWNS 12 21 Rushing 5 7 Passing 7 13 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-15 4-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 193 344 Total Plays 62 76 Avg Gain 3.1 4.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 98 108 Rushes 28 27 Avg per rush 3.5 4.0 NET YARDS PASSING 95 236 Sacked-Yds lost 2-13 4-24 Gross-Yds passing 108 260 Completed-Att. 15-32 25-45 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 2.8 4.8 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-6-6 3-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 8-49.8 9-45.7 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 112 15 Punt Returns 2-36 3-15 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions 1-76 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-30 5-35 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:49 32:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, McKissic 11-68, Barber 12-37, C.Sims 1-5, Haskins 4-(minus 12). San Francisco, Mostert 14-65, Wilson 11-31, Samuel 1-9, Juszczyk 1-3.

PASSING_Washington, Smith 8-19-1-57, Haskins 7-12-0-51, Wright 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Mullens 25-45-1-260.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 6-43, McLaurin 2-24, McKissic 2-18, Barber 2-1, Wright 1-9, C.Sims 1-8, S.Sims 1-5. San Francisco, Aiyuk 10-119, Bourne 3-42, James 3-33, Dwelley 2-20, Juszczyk 2-15, Reed 2-13, Mostert 2-5, Wilson 1-13.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, S.Sims 2-36. San Francisco, Aiyuk 1-10, James 2-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, None. San Francisco, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Curl 7-0-0, Holcomb 5-3-0, Sweat 5-0-1, Bostic 4-6-0, Everett 4-2-0, Reaves 4-2-0, Fuller 3-3-0, Allen 3-0-0, Young 2-4-1, Payne 1-4-1, Hamilton 1-2-0, Darby 1-1-0, Pierre-Louis 1-0-1, Smith-Williams 1-0-0, Kerrigan 0-1-0. San Francisco, Greenlaw 6-1-0, Al-Shaair 4-1-0, Warner 4-1-0, Kinlaw 3-1-0, Moore 3-0-0, Ward 2-5-0, Hyder 2-1-0, Johnson 2-1-0, Willis 2-0-1, Sherman 2-0-0, Jordan 1-2-1, Armstead 1-1-0, Daniels 1-0-0, Verrett 1-0-0, Witherspoon 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Curl 1-76. San Francisco, Verrett 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 53.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Richard Hall, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Andrew Lambert.