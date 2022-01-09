Washington 22, N.Y. Giants 7

Washington 3 3 6 10 \u2014 22 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 7 \u2014 7 First Quarter Was_FG Slye 23, 9:03. Second Quarter Was_FG Slye 43, :00. Third Quarter Was_McCain 30 interception return (pass failed), 3:41. Fourth Quarter NYG_Slayton 22 pass from Fromm (Gano kick), 11:24. Was_Gibson 18 run (Slye kick), 6:28. Was_FG Slye 23, 4:40. ___ Was NYG First downs 16 10 Total Net Yards 325 177 Rushes-yards 37-226 25-94 Passing 99 83 Punt Returns 4-23 1-16 Kickoff Returns 2-33 4-94 Interceptions Ret. 2-39 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 9-18-0 15-31-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-21 3-20 Punts 6-40.833 6-51.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 3-29 3-21 Time of Possession 32:17 27:43 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 21-146, Williams 7-45, Patterson 6-21, Carter 1-11, Heinicke 1-3, Ismael 1-0. N.Y. Giants, Fromm 5-53, Barkley 11-30, Booker 8-14, Bachman 1-(minus 3). PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 9-18-0-120. N.Y. Giants, Fromm 15-31-2-103. RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-93, Patterson 2-14, Bates 1-5, Gibson 1-5, Humphries 1-3. N.Y. Giants, Rudolph 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Barkley 3-19, Slayton 2-29, Booker 2-12, Engram 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.