Washington 12, Houston 3
|Washington
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Parra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kendrick dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|200
|000
|631
|—
|12
|Houston
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
E_Turner (1), Rendon (1), Bregman (1). DP_Washington 0, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 8, Houston 9. 2B_Rendon (1), Soto (2), Altuve (1), Gurriel (2). HR_Suzuki (1), Eaton (1), Taylor (1), Bregman (1), Maldonado (1). S_Eaton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg W,1-0
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|Verlander L,0-1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Pressly
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|James
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Rondón
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Verlander pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, James pitched to 6 batters in the 8th.
WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, James Hoye; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Sam Holbrook.
T_4:01. A_43,357 (41,168).
