Washington 114, N.Y. Knicks 96

Bonga 5-7 0-0 13, Hachimura 3-7 2-3 8, Mahinmi 3-7 3-4 9, Beal 11-23 6-7 30, Smith 4-9 0-0 8, Bertans 4-9 6-7 16, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 2-5 2-4 6, Brown Jr. 3-7 4-6 11, J.Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Napier 2-3 1-2 5, Payton II 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 40-84 24-33 114.

NEW YORK (96)

Bullock 2-12 0-0 5, Randle 9-18 2-3 21, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Barrett 5-16 6-6 16, Payton 6-10 6-9 19, Knox II 1-1 0-0 2, M.Robinson 5-6 1-4 11, Portis 2-6 3-4 7, Harkless 2-7 0-0 4, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Ellington 1-4 3-3 5, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 36-88 21-29 96.

Washington 25 21 31 37 — 114 New York 24 26 23 23 — 96

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-28 (Bonga 3-3, Bertans 2-6, Beal 2-7, J.Robinson 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Smith 0-3), New York 3-23 (Payton 1-2, Randle 1-3, Bullock 1-5, Ellington 0-2, Portis 0-2, Harkless 0-3, Barrett 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 40 (Mahinmi 10), New York 52 (Randle 13). Assists_Washington 25 (Brown Jr. 6), New York 19 (Payton 8). Total Fouls_Washington 21, New York 27. A_18,835 (19,812)