Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, while Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench — including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.

Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson all scored 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 19 rebounds in Utah's seventh home loss.

Utah erased a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and took the lead with a 19-5 run. Bogdanovic and O’Neale hit back-to-back 3-pointers to punctuate the run that gave the Jazz a 79-74 lead.

Utah totaled 41 points in the third quarter — the most given up by Golden State during a single quarter this season. But the Warriors came back in the final quarter, scoring on seven consecutive possessions for an 111-106 lead.

Utah tied it at 111-111 on a 3-pointer from Bogdanovic. Curry answered with back-to-back baskets and Iguodala added a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 119-112 lead with 40 seconds left.

Golden State shot 53% from the field before halftime and 53.5% overall for the game. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers and improved to 5-16 all-time in New Year’s Day games.

TIP INS

Warriors: Curry has now made at least one 3-pointer in 158 consecutive games, setting a new NBA record. He eclipsed his own record of 157 straight games. … Kevon Looney fouled out with 59.4 seconds left after totaling eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists. … Golden State had 39 assists on 46 baskets.

Jazz: Mitchell is 29 of 32 from the free-throw line in his last three games. He went 10-of-11 against Golden State but did not attempt a free throw in the fourth quarter. … O’Neale finished with 15 points, scoring in double figures for just the second time in 13 games. He went scoreless against Minnesota on Friday after not attempting a shot or a free throw.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Miami on Monday.

Jazz: Visit New Orleans on Monday.

