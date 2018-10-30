  • Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, center, shoots against Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones, left, and guard Klay Thompson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Chicago. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP / FR136454 AP
    Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP
Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP
Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, AP

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New Golden State starting center Damian Jones had his fourth-year contract option for the 2019-20 season exercised by the Warriors.

The two-time defending champions announced the move Tuesday.

Jones is averaging 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 77.8 percent in eight starts so far, playing 16.9 minutes per game.

The 7-foot Jones was the Warriors' 30th overall pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2016 draft. He spent last season as a two-way player going between Golden State and the G League Santa Cruz Warriors.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports