Warriors bench gets big minutes as Warriors thump Thunder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 20 points in 27 minutes while getting ample rest, Draymond Green did a little bit of everything as usual, and the Golden State Warriors thumped the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 on Saturday night.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 for the Thunder, held to 35.8% shooting.