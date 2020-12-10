Wardrobe change: Nets add Motorola patch to uniforms

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will have a different look — beyond Kevin Durant in their lineup — when they open the NBA season.

The Nets will be wearing a Motorola uniform patch as part of a partnership with the mobile communications company announced Thursday.

Brooklyn’s black-and-white uniforms will feature Motorola’s batwing logo woven into the front left shoulder. The Nets’ practice jerseys also will have Motorola placed on the lower abdomen area.

The deal comes as the Nets begin one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history, starting with the NBA’s 2020-21 opener on Dec. 22 against Golden State, Durant’s former team.

“Both of our companies have been through a reinvention in the past year,” BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi said in a statement, adding that the team “now features a roster that has redefined expectations for the Nets.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Nets played the last three seasons wearing a jersey patch of Infor, a business software company that was unknown to many fans. Motorola is much more familiar and will have a presence on the Nets' home court that spectators will see once they are permitted to return to games.

Motorola VP and general manager Rudi Kalil said the company was “honored to see our iconic brand and values represented by this talented, hardworking organization.”

Under the new deal, the Nets and Motorola will partner in the Brooklyn community to bring STEM educational programs to underserved youth and donate Motorola smartphones to support virtual learning for homeless students. The Nets said they account for more than 100,000 of the students in the New York City Public School system.

