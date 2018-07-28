Wang, Zheng in all-Chinese final at Jiangxi Open

NANCHANG, China (AP) — Second-seeded Wang Qiang of China moved one match away from her first career WTA tour title after beating Magda Linette 7-5, 6-2 Saturday in the Jiangxi Open semifinals.

Wang profited from her Polish opponent's 35 unforced errors.

It was Wang's first victory over third-seeded Linette at her fourth attempt.

"I didn't think too much about (the head-to-head)," Wang said. "I just tried to play one shot at a time."

Sixth-seeded Zheng Saisai later dropped a set before beating Zhu Lin 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in an all-Chinese semifinal.

"It was really tough, because yesterday I played very late, but everyone is here to support us," Zheng said. "I'm very happy to get into the final for the first time."

Zheng ended her quarterfinal close to midnight on Friday after a pair of lengthy quarterfinals that included Zhu's upset victory over top-seeded Zhang Shuai.