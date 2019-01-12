Walker scores 19, Air Force closes out San Diego State

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — AJ Walker scored 19 points and Air Force closed with a 14-4 run to defeat San Diego State 62-48 on Saturday.

Ryan Swan had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Falcons (6-10, 1-3 Mountain West) and Lavelle Scottie added 16 points with 11 rebounds.

Jalen McDaniels led San Diego State (9-7, 1-2) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. McDaniels, a sophomore forward, is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds in his last four games.

After McDaniels made a layup to draw the Aztecs within 48-44, Walker scored seven points in an 11-0 run that left the Falcons ahead 59-44 with 2:42 remaining. A 3-pointer by Scottie matched the biggest lead for Air Force, 62-46, with 1:55 to go.

Scottie's jumper to open the second half also gave Air Force a 16-point lead. San Diego State trailed 28-14 at halftime after making only five field goals, missing all seven 3-point attempts, in the first half.

Air Force shot 30 percent in the first half; San Diego State 23 percent.