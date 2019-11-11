Walker's 22 points lifts Portland past San Jose St. 72-57

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — JoJo Walker scored 22 points and Isaiah White added 17 and Portland beat San Jose State 72-57 on Sunday.

Portland (1-1) led 37-29 at halftime before the Spartans closed to 42-40 within the first 4½ minutes of the second half. But Portland responded with a 10-0 run as Malcolm Porter sandwiched a jumper and a layup between a 3-pointer by White, and Takiula Fahrensohn added a 3.

San Jose State made another run, and when Isaiah Nichols made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6½ minutes left, the Spartans trailed 56-51. But they made just 2 of 10 down the stretch and allowed the Pilots to reach safe distance.

Richard Washington led the Spartans (1-1) with 11 points. San Jose State shot 23 of 58 (39.7 and missed 20-of-26, 3-point shot attempts. The Spartans also missed 11 of 16 attempted free throws.

