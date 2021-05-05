Walker scores 32 in return from injury, Celtics rout Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points in his return from a four-game injury absence, Evan Fournier had 18 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded, and the Boston Celtics routed the Magic 132-96 on Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum shook off a slow start and finished with 27 points for Boston, which swept the three-game series with the Magic and beat Orlando for a sixth straight time. The Celtics made 21 3-pointers, just two fewer than their season-best 23 against Orlando on March 21.