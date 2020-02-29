Walker, Makurat lead No. 6 UConn to 92-40 win over Houston

Recommended Video:

HOUSTON (AP) — Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Anna Makurat added 16 points and No. 6 UConn beat Houston 92-40 on Saturday.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds, Crystal Dangerfield chipped in 10 points and seven assists and Christyn Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (25-3, 15-0 American). UConn shot 56%, including hitting on 10 of 26 on 3-pointers.

The Huskies forced Houston into 20 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points and held a 52-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Tatyana Hill had 11 points, and Dymond Gladney had nine points for Houston (12-17, 5-10), which lost its sixth straight. The Cougars shot 24%.

UConn outscored Houston 34-7 in the first quarter, which included at 25-0 run. Walker had 12 points and Makurat added eight in the period.

UConn led 55-20 at halftime behind 17 points from Walker and 14 points from Makurat.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies improved to 135-0 in the American in regular season and tournament play. ... UConn had 24 assists on 37 made field goals. … The Huskies have won 209 straight games against unranked opponents dating back to Feb. 2012.

Houston: The Cougars fell to 0-10 against UConn in its history. Houston lost at UConn, 91-51, on Jan. 11. ... Houston dropped to 0-4 this season against ranked opponents and has lost its last 28 games against ranked opponents. Houston last beat a ranked opponent on Dec. 18, 2010, when it defeated No. 21 Nebraska.

UP NEXT

UConn hosts South Florida on Monday to finish the regular season.

Houston travels to Tulsa on Monday to end the regular season.