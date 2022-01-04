Wake Forest snaps 4-game skid against Florida State, 76-54

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a 76-54 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season's 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018.