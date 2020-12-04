Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST (3-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morra 31 3-5 5-6 1-3 0 1 11
Raca 33 9-14 5-7 2-9 1 3 24
Conti 36 7-12 9-9 0-2 1 1 23
Harrison 28 1-5 1-2 0-4 0 2 3
Spear 31 4-11 0-0 0-3 1 5 8
Summiel 14 1-3 0-0 2-4 1 1 2
Hoard 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brown 23 3-7 1-1 0-3 0 4 7
Hinds 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-58 21-25 8-35 4 17 78

Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Raca 1-3, Conti 0-2, Harrison 0-1, Spear 0-5, Hoard 0-1, Brown 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Raca 2, Summiel 1, Brown 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Morra 2, Spear 2, Raca 1, Conti 1, Harrison 1, Brown 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Spear 2, Morra 1, Conti 1, Harrison 1, Summiel 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CHARLOTTE (0-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCullough 11 1-2 1-4 1-5 0 3 3
Harris 21 2-4 1-2 0-3 0 2 5
Busick 33 3-10 2-2 1-4 0 4 9
Jett-Wilson 26 4-8 0-1 0-4 1 4 9
McMillian 36 7-10 6-8 0-2 6 4 20
Pearson 14 1-2 0-0 0-4 0 1 2
Williams 21 2-5 1-1 1-1 1 1 5
Konek 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Lawrence 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Linney 25 6-12 2-2 0-1 0 1 19
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-56 13-20 6-29 9 21 75

Percentages: FG 48.214, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Linney 5-8, Busick 1-4, Jett-Wilson 1-1, Konek 1-1, McMillian 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 1, Pearson 1)

Turnovers: 11 (McMillian 5, McCullough 1, Busick 1, Jett-Wilson 1, Konek 1, Lawrence 1, Linney 1)

Steals: 3 (Linney 2, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wake Forest 20 21 21 16 78
Charlotte 22 15 20 18 75

A_52

Officials_Deanna Jackson, David Jenkins, Kylie Galloway