WR Geronimo Allison out for Packers against Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers receiver Geronimo Allison will miss Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night with multiple injuries.

The Packers downgraded Allison from doubtful on Saturday, when the team had a light practice. Allison did not travel to New England.

He was a key contributor in the passing game before missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. He had one catch for 14 yards in returning against the Rams last week, then hurt his groin this week in practice.

Allison has 20 catches for 303 yards and two scores. His absence likely means more playing time for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has touchdown catches in two of his last three games.

The Packers added reserve cornerback Tony Brown to the injury report as questionable with a hip injury.

Green Bay also signed punter Drew Kaser. The incumbent punter, rookie JK Scott, is not listed on the injury report.

