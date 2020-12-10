Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Udenyi 34 6-7 0-3 1-6 1 3 12
Nettles 27 1-10 0-0 0-1 4 3 2
Trammell 32 4-12 0-0 2-4 1 1 9
Williamson 27 1-5 1-2 2-7 2 2 4
Grigsby 39 3-15 0-0 3-5 1 2 6
Pandza 9 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 3
Pearre 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Stuart 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Henson 5 0-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Wall 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Robinson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Economou 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
T.Hopkins 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 17-59 3-7 8-26 10 15 41

Percentages: FG .288, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Pandza 1-1, Trammell 1-2, Wall 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Economou 0-1, T.Hopkins 0-1, Grigsby 0-3, Henson 0-3, Nettles 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wall).

Turnovers: 13 (Trammell 3, Pearre 2, Udenyi 2, Williamson 2, Grigsby, Pandza, Stuart, T.Hopkins).

Steals: 10 (Trammell 4, Nettles 2, Pandza 2, Wall, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Roberts 21 5-7 0-1 5-8 1 3 10
Wright 26 2-4 2-2 1-5 0 1 7
Bey 25 4-6 0-0 0-3 3 2 9
Pryor 31 4-10 4-4 0-5 4 1 13
Stevenson 25 1-5 0-0 0-4 0 2 3
Green 18 6-7 2-2 0-2 1 0 18
Bajema 16 1-5 0-0 0-6 0 0 2
Sorn 11 0-1 0-0 1-5 2 1 0
Battle 10 1-5 1-2 0-2 0 2 3
Tsohonis 7 0-1 4-4 2-2 0 1 4
Brooks 6 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Geron 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
G.Hopkins 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lundeen 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Rice 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 13-15 9-42 11 14 73

Percentages: FG .464, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Green 4-4, Bey 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Pryor 1-2, Wright 1-2, Rice 0-1, Bajema 0-2, Battle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wright 2, Bajema, Pryor, Sorn).

Turnovers: 16 (Roberts 4, Pryor 2, Stevenson 2, Bajema, Bey, Brooks, G.Hopkins, Green, Sorn, Tsohonis, Wright).

Steals: 8 (Pryor 3, Green 2, Stevenson 2, Battle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle 22 19 41
Washington 37 36 73

