W. Carolina 21, The Citadel 14

The Citadel 6 0 8 0 14
W. Carolina 7 14 0 0 21
First Quarter

WCU_Spencer 1 run (McCollum kick), 14:09

CIT_Storch 2 run (kick blocked), 09:51

Second Quarter

WCU_Stanley 18 run (McCollum kick), 07:56

WCU_Spencer 67 run (McCollum kick), 00:45

Third Quarter

CIT_Adams 20 run (Wallace run), 01:21

CIT WCU
First downs 22 18
Rushes-yards 68-305 39-281
Passing 36 86
Comp-Att-Int 3-11-0 11-18-0
Return Yards 21 50
Punts-Avg. 3-44.0 5-34.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalty-Yards 6-47 6-45
Time of Possession 37:29 22:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_The Citadel, Ja. Adams 25-131, Na. Storch 33-125, Co. Wallace 5-26, Ra. Webb 2-12, Nk. Njoku 3-11. W. Carolina, Do. Spencer 27-220, Mi. Stanley 8-65, Ry. Glover 2-(minus 1), Team 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_The Citadel, Ja. Adams 3-11-0-36. W. Carolina, Ry. Glover 11-18-0-86.

RECEIVING_The Citadel, Ra. Webb 2-26, Nk. Njoku 1-10. W. Carolina, Do. Spencer 2-45, Ra. Heath 4-18, Ke. Hambrick 2-12, Lu. Sutton 2-8, Ca. Jones 1-3.

