Vucevic, Bulls withstand late Thunder rally, win 111-110 CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 24, 2022
1 of9 Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts in front of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) after missing a basket in the final seconds of the an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) as he goes to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Chicago Bulls forward Malcolm Hill, left, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nicola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls withstood a fierce rally by Oklahoma City to beat the Thunder 111-110 on Monday night.
The Bulls led by 28 points in the third quarter, but the Thunder had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds. Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 3-pointer that would have evened the score with 2.3 seconds to play.