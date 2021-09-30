Virginia escapes at Miami, hanging on to win 30-28 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 11:36 p.m.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dontayvion Wicks had a circus catch for a touchdown, Brennan Armstrong passed for 268 yards and Virginia added to Miami’s struggles by beating the Hurricanes 30-28 on Thursday night.
Miami freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal try as time expired, the ball bouncing off the left upright. The Hurricanes drove 75 yards in 14 plays on their final drive, almost stealing a game that they never led and trailed 27-14 in the third quarter.