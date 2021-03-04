Virginia Tech holds off Miami without Sheppard in 2nd half

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 16 points and seven rebounds, Georgia Amoore also scored 16 points with five assists and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech beat 10th-seeded Miami 72-64 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Virginia Tech led 59-41 before Miami closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run and opened the fourth on a 5-0 run to get within seven points. Kitley ended the run with a three-point play with 5:11 remaining to move ahead by double figures again, and Miami went without a field goal for four-plus minutes.