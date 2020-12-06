Recommended Video:

Boston College 7 10 0 15 32
Virginia 6 14 10 13 43
First Quarter

UVA_FG Delaney 38, 8:12.

BC_Flowers 45 pass from Grosel (Boumerhi kick), 3:12.

UVA_FG Delaney 26, :47.

Second Quarter

UVA_Henry 47 pass from Armstrong (Delaney kick), 7:39.

UVA_Thompson 10 run (Delaney kick), 4:46.

BC_Long 36 pass from Grosel (Boumerhi kick), 1:07.

BC_FG Boumerhi 35, :00.

Third Quarter

UVA_Armstrong 60 run (Delaney kick), 9:44.

UVA_FG Delaney 28, 4:32.

Fourth Quarter

UVA_Taulapapa 1 run (run failed), 13:16.

BC_Flowers 15 pass from Grosel (Flowers pass from Grosel), 6:19.

UVA_Thompson 43 run (Delaney kick), 4:32.

BC_Galloway 10 pass from Grosel (Boumerhi kick), 2:01.

___

BC UVA
First downs 23 24
Rushes-yards 20--7 42-262
Passing 520 287
Comp-Att-Int 32-46-3 19-27-1
Return Yards 76 133
Punts-Avg. 5-41.4 4-38.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-75 10-95
Time of Possession 27:50 32:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Boston College, Levy 11-31, Garwo 3-5, (Team) 1-(minus 16), Grosel 5-(minus 27). Virginia, Armstrong 17-130, Thompson 9-86, Taulapapa 4-21, Simpson 5-19, Walker 4-10, (Team) 3-(minus 4).

PASSING_Boston College, Grosel 32-46-3-520. Virginia, Armstrong 19-27-1-287.

RECEIVING_Boston College, Flowers 8-180, Long 8-109, Levy 7-70, Lewis 3-54, Galloway 3-54, Gill 2-52, Garwo 1-1. Virginia, Kemp 6-54, Henry 3-95, L.Davis 3-66, Poljan 3-45, Taulapapa 1-10, Jana 1-7, Thompson 1-7, Starling 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.