Vincent scores 20, Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 28, 2022 Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 10:41 p.m.
1 of8 Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) and forward Caleb Martin (16) pressure Chicago Bulls center DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo gestures after scoring during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic prepares to dunk next to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) go after tje ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) blocks a shot to the basket by Chicago Bulls forward Tristan Thompson (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MIAMI (AP) — For the first time all season, the Miami Heat have a bit of a cushion atop the Eastern Conference.
Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Heat topped the Chicago Bulls 112-99 on Monday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games. The Heat moved a season-best two games clear of the second-place Bulls in the East.