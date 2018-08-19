Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close

Image 1 of 9 San Diego Padres celebrate after Christian Villanueva, center right, hit a walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The Padres won 7-6. San Diego Padres celebrate after Christian Villanueva, center right, hit a walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The Padres won 7-6. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP

Image 2 of 9 San Diego Padres' Christian Villanueva heads to first with a walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The Padres won 7-6. San Diego Padres' Christian Villanueva heads to first with a walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The Padres won 7-6. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP

Image 3 of 9 Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock slides to score during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock slides to score during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP

Image 4 of 9 San Diego Padres' Christian Villanueva hits a walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The Padres won 7-6. San Diego Padres' Christian Villanueva hits a walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The Padres won 7-6. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP

Image 5 of 9 San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer celebrates his RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer celebrates his RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP

Image 6 of 9 Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay (9) is welcomed in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by A.J. Pollock during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. less Arizona Diamondbacks' Jon Jay (9) is welcomed in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by A.J. Pollock during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. ... more Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP

Image 7 of 9 San Diego Padres' Freddy Galvis hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. San Diego Padres' Freddy Galvis hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP

Image 8 of 9 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP