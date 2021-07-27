Vikings reassign unvaccinated coach Dennison to advisor role

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and assistant coach Rick Dennison have found a solution for him to remain with the club despite his unvaccinated status prohibiting from interacting with players, agreeing to contract terms with the 63-year-old to take a role as senior offensive advisor.
The Vikings announced the reassignment on Tuesday, the day before their first full-team practice of training camp. Phil Rauscher was promoted to fill Dennison's offensive line coach position, after serving as his assistant last season. Ben Steele was hired as assistant offensive coach. The running game coordinator title that Dennison also carried will be dropped for now.