Minnesota 0 0 0 7— 7
Seattle 0 3 0 18—21
Second Quarter

Sea_FG Janikowski 37, 14:11.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Janikowski 35, 13:22.

Sea_Carson 2 run (Lockett pass from R.Wilson), 2:53.

Sea_Coleman 29 fumble return (Janikowski kick), 2:35.

Min_Cook 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:10.

A_69,007.

___

Min Sea
First downs 16 19
Total Net Yards 276 274
Rushes-yards 21-77 42-214
Passing 199 60
Punt Returns 0-0 3-17
Kickoff Returns 3-64 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-3 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-33-0 10-20-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 2-12
Punts 5-42.6 5-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-51 4-45
Time of Possession 28:11 31:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 13-55, Thielen 1-8, Diggs 1-5, Cousins 3-5, Murray 3-4. Seattle, Carson 22-90, R.Wilson 7-61, Penny 8-44, Davis 3-22, Lockett 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-208. Seattle, R.Wilson 10-20-1-72.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 5-70, Cook 5-28, Diggs 4-76, Treadwell 3-16, Rudolph 2-7, Conklin 1-11. Seattle, Lockett 5-42, Vannett 1-12, Fant 1-9, Davis 1-5, E.Dickson 1-4, J.Brown 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.