Veteran shooter Jared Dudley joins Lakers on 1-year deal

Veteran forward Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dudley's representatives at Priority Sports announced the deal Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Dudley will be joining his seventh franchise for his 13rd NBA season. The San Diego native spent last season with Brooklyn, averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while starting 25 games and mentoring the Nets' youngsters.

While the Lakers wait to hear whether Kawhi Leonard will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a free agent, they added Dudley as a complementary player to their threadbare roster. Los Angeles also agreed to a one-year deal with former Suns guard Troy Daniels on Monday, according to Priority Sports.

Dudley and Daniels are both accomplished 3-point shooters who should fit well around James and Davis.

