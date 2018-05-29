Veteran WR Brandon Marshall says he's signing with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall has indicated on social media he's joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Marshall posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday decked out in a green Seahawks jersey, one captioned "Let's go," and another with Marshall saying he's always wanted to play before Seattle's fans.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Marshall's contract is expected to be finalized in the coming days. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract had not been officially signed.

Marshall visited Seattle earlier in the offseason after he was released by the New York Giants and worked out for the team, but no deal was struck at that time. His representatives did not return messages seeking comment. The Seahawks typically do not announce deals until they are signed.

Marshall is coming off a disappointing 2017 season with the Giants when he played in five games, had 18 receptions, and saw his season limited by an ankle injury. He was released by the Giants in mid-April and was due to make $5 million this season with New York.

He is three years removed from being a second-team All-Pro in 2015, when he caught 109 passes and 14 touchdowns with the New York Jets. But at age 34, Seattle will be his fifth team since the 2011 season. He's clearly joining the Seahawks in a complementary role, especially with Seattle's insistence this offseason it's going to be more dedicated to the run game. In 2016, Marshall appeared in 15 games and had 59 receptions for the Jets.

Seattle has made a priority this offseason of focusing on adding bigger receivers to its depth. The Seahawks are set with Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, but at 6-foot-4 Marshall is a big target that could prove beneficial in the red zone. Seattle also signed 6-foot-3 Jaron Brown.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and — http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL