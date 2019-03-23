Veteran RHP Hammel retires after 13 seasons

Veteran right-hander Jason Hammel is retiring even though he had been told by the Texas Rangers that he had made the team.

The Rangers announced Hammel's decision on Saturday, a day after the 36-year-old pitcher was informed he would be on the 25-man roster as a long reliever. He had gone to spring training on a minor league deal.

Hammel said he wants to be home with his family.

He was 96-114 with a 4.62 ERA while starting 298 of his 377 games over 13 seasons for six teams. He was 15-10 in 2016 for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, but went 12-27 the past two years with the Royals.

