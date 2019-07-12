Vegas shoots 62, takes 1-shot lead at John Deere Classic

Jhonattan Vegas tees off on six during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Friday, July 12, 2019, in Silvis, Ill. (Andy Abeyta/Quad City Times via AP)

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 on Friday in the John Deere Classic to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.

Vegas, the three-time PGA tour winner from Venezuela, had a 13-under 129 total at TPC Deere Run.

Andrew Landry was second after his second 65.

Lucas Glover had an albatross on the par-5 10th in a 64 that got him to 11 under. He holed out from 254 yards after a 318-yard drive.

Harold Varner III (65), Russell Henley (68), Daniel Berger (66), Cameron Tringale (66) and Adam Schenk (65) were 10 under.