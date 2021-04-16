Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 41 14 32 46 21 22 2 1 7 69 .203 F 67 Max Pacioretty 40 21 19 40 14 10 5 0 6 155 .135 D 27 Shea Theodore 39 6 27 33 21 12 0 0 0 118 .051 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 42 11 19 30 8 35 2 0 2 137 .080 F 71 William Karlsson 42 10 19 29 12 2 1 0 3 82 .122 F 89 Alex Tuch 41 15 12 27 15 18 2 0 2 93 .161 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 37 9 15 24 13 21 2 0 3 51 .176 D 23 Alec Martinez 41 7 16 23 21 10 2 0 2 62 .113 F 92 Tomas Nosek 34 8 9 17 7 10 0 0 2 55 .145 F 19 Reilly Smith 42 9 6 15 7 8 2 2 1 92 .098 D 14 Nicolas Hague 38 5 9 14 12 22 0 0 0 55 .091 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 27 3 10 13 10 6 0 0 0 76 .039 F 28 William Carrier 38 4 6 10 0 12 0 0 0 44 .091 F 9 Cody Glass 27 4 6 10 6 8 4 0 0 28 .143 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 35 2 8 10 -2 30 0 0 0 38 .053 F 10 Nicolas Roy 39 3 6 9 5 12 0 0 0 34 .088 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 37 2 7 9 9 12 0 0 1 43 .047 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 23 3 2 5 -2 2 0 0 0 26 .115 F 75 Ryan Reaves 37 1 4 5 0 27 0 0 0 26 .038 D 3 Brayden McNabb 27 1 3 4 1 12 0 0 0 23 .043 D 22 Nick Holden 17 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 23 .000 F 26 Mattias Janmark 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 13 Tomas Jurco 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 42 138 239 377 183 313 22 3 29 1342 .103 OPPONENT TOTALS 42 94 153 247 -190 318 17 1 11 1152 .082 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 29 1721 2.09 19 10 0 5 60 795 0.925 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 12 728 2.3 9 1 2 0 28 325 0.914 0 0 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 42 2541 2.19 29 11 2 5 92 1151 .918 138 239 313 OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2541 3.17 13 23 6 2 133 1337 .897 94 153 318 More for youSportsTexas' Collier goes No. 1 in WNBA draft; Connecticut Sun...By Maggie VanoniSports'I will always bleed blue': Shea Ralph says farewell to...By Mike Anthony