Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 21 6 21 27 14 13 1 0 4 33 .182 F 67 Max Pacioretty 21 12 9 21 12 4 3 0 4 95 .126 F 89 Alex Tuch 21 12 7 19 7 14 2 0 1 44 .273 F 71 William Karlsson 21 6 11 17 8 0 0 0 2 38 .158 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 21 7 9 16 6 24 1 0 2 55 .127 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 21 7 7 14 12 4 2 0 2 27 .259 D 27 Shea Theodore 18 3 11 14 9 12 0 0 0 52 .058 D 23 Alec Martinez 21 1 9 10 10 8 0 0 0 28 .036 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 18 2 8 10 8 2 0 0 0 50 .040 F 9 Cody Glass 17 3 6 9 3 2 3 0 0 18 .167 F 19 Reilly Smith 21 5 4 9 8 2 0 1 0 42 .119 D 14 Nicolas Hague 18 2 6 8 7 4 0 0 0 25 .080 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 21 2 4 6 5 8 0 0 1 22 .091 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 17 0 3 3 0 7 0 0 0 12 .000 F 28 William Carrier 21 0 2 2 -4 8 0 0 0 18 .000 F 75 Ryan Reaves 21 0 2 2 -3 18 0 0 0 14 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 19 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 0 17 .059 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 10 0 1 1 -5 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 13 1 0 1 -4 4 0 0 0 15 .067 D 22 Nick Holden 10 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 15 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 21 70 121 191 98 158 12 1 16 633 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 44 68 112 -101 162 7 1 4 581 .076 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 15 900 1.6 12 3 0 4 24 415 0.942 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 21 1271 2.05 16 4 1 4 43 580 .924 70 121 158 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 1271 3.19 5 12 4 1 67 630 .889 44 68 162