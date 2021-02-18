Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 14 4 12 16 7 9 1 0 3 24 .167 F 67 Max Pacioretty 14 8 5 13 6 4 2 0 2 58 .138 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 14 5 6 11 5 22 1 0 1 36 .139 D 27 Shea Theodore 11 3 8 11 7 4 0 0 0 36 .083 F 71 William Karlsson 14 3 7 10 3 0 0 0 1 24 .125 F 89 Alex Tuch 14 4 6 10 0 10 1 0 0 25 .160 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 14 5 4 9 6 2 2 0 2 15 .333 D 23 Alec Martinez 14 0 8 8 9 8 0 0 0 17 .000 F 9 Cody Glass 10 2 5 7 1 2 2 0 0 12 .167 F 19 Reilly Smith 14 3 3 6 5 2 0 1 0 33 .091 D 14 Nicolas Hague 11 1 3 4 5 2 0 0 0 16 .063 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 11 1 3 4 -1 0 0 0 0 30 .033 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 14 2 2 4 4 6 0 0 1 17 .118 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 11 0 2 2 -1 5 0 0 0 10 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 14 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 0 11 .091 F 28 William Carrier 14 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 15 .000 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 6 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 10 1 0 1 -1 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 75 Ryan Reaves 14 0 1 1 -2 9 0 0 0 8 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 14 43 78 121 47 113 9 1 10 423 .102 OPPONENT TOTALS 14 30 48 78 -50 109 6 1 3 358 .084 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 9 537 1.56 7 2 0 2 14 221 0.937 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 14 845 2.07 10 3 1 2 29 357 .916 43 78 113 OPPONENT TOTALS 14 845 2.93 4 9 1 1 41 421 .898 30 48 109 More for youSportsUConn women roll past St. John's in first game back as No. 1By Doug BonjourSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart