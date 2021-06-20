Vegas 2, Montreal 1

Vegas 0 0 1 1 — 2 Montreal 0 1 0 0 — 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Montreal, Byron 3 (Suzuki), 18:55. Third Period_2, Vegas, McNabb 1 (Karlsson, Theodore), 10:37. Overtime_3, Vegas, Roy 4 (Pacioretty, Tuch), 1:18. Shots on Goal_Vegas 4-8-6-3_21. Montreal 11-9-8-0_28. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Montreal 0 of 1. Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 1-1-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Montreal, Price 10-5-0 (21-19). A_3,500 (21,288). T_2:46. Referees_Chris Lee, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Andrew Smith. More for youSportsNew Haven Country Club member Hoffman records ace - at...By Joe MorelliSportsFosdick repeats as Connecticut Amateur champion, tops...By Joe Morelli