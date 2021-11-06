Vaughn stars as K-State romps to 35-10 victory over Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Deuce Vaughn led Kansas State with a career-high 162 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Skylar Thompson shredded Kansas through the air before a cheap shot knocked him out of the game in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats cruised to a 35-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Saturday.
Thompson was 19 of 24 for 244 yards and a touchdown before he was hit by the Jayhawks' Gavin Potter out of bounds along the Kansas State sideline. Thompson remained on the ground for several minutes before finally getting up.