Vandy's Rocker, Stanford's Beck dominate in super regionals ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 11 p.m.
1 of17 Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) is congratulated by teammates after he was taken out in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against East Carolina, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. hits an infield single against East Carolina in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Bradfield scored later in the inning. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz, left, runs to first base to beat out a bunt single as East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams, right, fields the ball in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 East Carolina starting pitcher Gavin Williams (26) walks to the dugout after being taken out in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Vanderbilt, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Vanderbilt players celebrate after Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz beat out a bunt for a single against East Carolina in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws to first base too late on a bunt single by Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Arkansas batter Cullen Smith (14) is greeted by teammates Cayden Wallace (7), Matt Goodheart (10) and Robert Moore (1) after hitting a grand slam against North Carolina State in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Arkansas batter Robert Moore (1) celebrates as he rounds the basses after hitting a home run against North Carolina State in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Arkansas baserunner Jalen Battles (4) celebrates in front of North Carolina State infielder J.T. Jarrett (15) after reaching second base in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 North Carolina State baserunner Jose Torres (8) rounds the basses after hitting a home run against Arkansas in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Arkansas batter Cullen Smith (14) rounds the basses after hitting a grand slam against North Carolina State in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker and Stanford's Brendan Beck turned in dominant pitching performances in NCAA super regionals Friday to put their teams on the cusp of berths in the College World Series.
Rocker led the reigning national champion Commodores to a 2-0 victory over East Carolina in Nashville, and Beck held down one of the nation's top offensive teams in a 15-3 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.