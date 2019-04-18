Vandy coach Stackhouse adds former Pac-12 assistant to staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has added longtime Pac-12 assistant David Grace to his staff as associate head coach.

Grace spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach at California on the staff of Wyking Jones, who was fired last month.

Grace previously spent five seasons at UCLA and five seasons at Oregon State. He also had stints at San Francisco and Sacramento State.

He is best known for his work with frontcourt players.

Grace also served in the United States Air Force for two decades. After serving in the Air Force, Grace worked as a high school head coach in Arizona.

Vanderbilt hired Stackhouse two weeks ago to replace Bryce Drew, who was fired after three seasons. Vanderbilt posted a 9-23 record this season, went winless in Southeastern Conference competition and ended the season with 20 straight losses.



