Vandersloot becomes 4th in WNBA history with 2,000 assists June 15, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 12:10 a.m.
1 of14 Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) blocks the shot of Minnesota Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives past Minnesota Lynx's Layshia Clarendon (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) smiles with teammates Dana Evans (11) and Stefanie Dolson (31) after scoring a basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) shoots as Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper shoots as Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields (1) shoots over Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Chicago Sky's Candace Parker (3) passes the ball past Minnesota Lynx's Bridget Carleton (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) shoots next to Chicago Sky's Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) goes up to the basket past Chicago Sky's Candace Parker (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89 on Tuesday night.
Vandersloot joined Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. Vandersloot also reached double-digit assists for the 60th time in her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and four steals.