Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 39 16 20 36 -1 12 6 1 1 90 .178 D 43 Quinn Hughes 39 3 28 31 -15 14 0 0 0 78 .038 F 9 J.T. Miller 36 9 22 31 -6 25 2 0 4 66 .136 F 53 Bo Horvat 39 16 14 30 -1 10 6 0 2 87 .184 F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159 F 36 Nils Hoglander 39 9 10 19 -1 10 1 0 1 82 .110 D 57 Tyler Myers 39 4 11 15 -4 43 0 1 2 79 .051 F 70 Tanner Pearson 35 8 5 13 -4 24 2 0 1 77 .104 D 88 Nate Schmidt 38 3 9 12 0 2 0 0 1 58 .052 F 20 Brandon Sutter 37 8 2 10 -5 2 0 2 0 61 .131 D 40 Jordie Benn 31 1 8 9 5 9 0 0 0 39 .026 F 11 Adam Gaudette 33 4 3 7 -13 12 0 0 0 59 .068 F 64 Tyler Motte 20 6 1 7 -3 14 0 0 1 38 .158 D 23 Alexander Edler 37 0 6 6 -8 49 0 0 0 70 .000 F 83 Jay Beagle 30 1 4 5 -2 8 0 0 0 21 .048 F 26 Antoine Roussel 35 1 3 4 4 37 0 0 0 28 .036 F 18 Jake Virtanen 33 4 0 4 -2 28 1 0 1 48 .083 D 27 Travis Hamonic 21 0 3 3 1 8 0 0 0 43 .000 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 14 1 1 2 -1 2 0 0 0 9 .111 F 71 Zack MacEwen 22 1 1 2 1 24 0 0 0 21 .048 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 12 0 1 1 -5 8 0 0 0 9 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 7 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 16 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 16 .063 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 72 Travis Boyd 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 55 Guillaume Brisebois 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 44 Tyler Graovac 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 36 Matthew Highmore 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 56 Marc Michaelis 7 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 6 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 11 .000 TEAM TOTALS 39 106 166 272 -67 369 22 4 15 1168 .091 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 124 194 318 42 306 29 4 20 1328 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 25 1494 2.77 12 12 1 1 69 836 0.917 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 14 843 3.41 6 6 2 0 48 485 0.901 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 39 2365 3.0 18 18 3 1 117 1321 .907 106 166 369 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2365 2.62 21 12 6 4 102 1164 .909 124 194 306