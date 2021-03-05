Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 27 12 13 25 -3 10 3 1 1 64 .188 D 43 Quinn Hughes 27 2 20 22 -16 8 0 0 0 62 .032 F 9 J.T. Miller 24 6 15 21 -5 14 2 0 1 46 .130 F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159 F 53 Bo Horvat 27 10 7 17 -7 8 4 0 1 62 .161 D 57 Tyler Myers 27 3 10 13 -2 39 0 1 1 48 .063 F 36 Nils Hoglander 27 4 6 10 -4 6 1 0 1 62 .065 F 70 Tanner Pearson 27 5 4 9 -6 22 1 0 0 60 .083 D 88 Nate Schmidt 27 3 5 8 2 2 0 0 1 39 .077 F 20 Brandon Sutter 27 6 1 7 -4 2 0 1 0 48 .125 D 8 Jordie Benn 21 1 5 6 3 7 0 0 0 23 .043 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 F 83 Jay Beagle 27 1 4 5 -1 8 0 0 0 19 .053 D 23 Alexander Edler 26 0 5 5 -2 28 0 0 0 44 .000 F 96 Adam Gaudette 23 2 3 5 -9 10 0 0 0 46 .043 F 26 Antoine Roussel 26 1 2 3 3 33 0 0 0 22 .045 F 18 Jake Virtanen 22 3 0 3 -2 26 1 0 1 33 .091 D 27 Travis Hamonic 9 0 2 2 -2 6 0 0 0 16 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071 F 71 Zack MacEwen 15 1 0 1 1 17 0 0 0 16 .063 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 56 Marc Michaelis 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 27 76 117 193 -65 282 16 3 9 839 .091 OPPONENT TOTALS 27 91 140 231 53 252 19 3 17 886 .103 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 16 943 2.92 6 9 1 1 46 514 0.911 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 11 657 3.56 4 6 1 0 39 366 0.893 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 27 1625 3.15 10 15 2 1 85 880 .897 76 117 282 OPPONENT TOTALS 27 1625 2.7 17 9 1 3 73 836 .909 91 140 252 More for youSportsUConn football starts 2021 spring season behind offseason...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers second freshman to be named Big...By Doug Bonjour