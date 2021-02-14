Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 14, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 43 Quinn Hughes 18 2 16 18 -12 6 0 0 0 46 .043 F 6 Brock Boeser 18 10 6 16 -4 8 3 0 1 50 .200 F 9 J.T. Miller 15 3 10 13 -5 8 1 0 1 26 .115 F 53 Bo Horvat 18 6 6 12 -8 6 3 0 0 38 .158 F 40 Elias Pettersson 18 5 7 12 -1 6 3 0 1 44 .114 F 70 Tanner Pearson 18 4 4 8 -5 22 0 0 0 42 .095 F 36 Nils Hoglander 18 3 4 7 -4 4 0 0 1 33 .091 D 57 Tyler Myers 18 2 5 7 -1 33 0 1 1 29 .069 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 F 83 Jay Beagle 18 1 4 5 1 4 0 0 0 14 .071 F 20 Brandon Sutter 18 5 0 5 -2 0 0 1 0 32 .156 D 23 Alexander Edler 17 0 4 4 -4 22 0 0 0 29 .000 D 8 Jordie Benn 12 0 3 3 0 5 0 0 0 13 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 17 1 2 3 2 29 0 0 0 11 .091 D 88 Nate Schmidt 18 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 29 .034 F 96 Adam Gaudette 14 2 0 2 -9 8 0 0 0 28 .071 D 27 Travis Hamonic 5 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 0 Loui Eriksson 2 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 10 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 9 .111 F 71 Zack MacEwen 11 1 0 1 2 12 0 0 0 14 .071 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 13 1 0 1 -1 6 0 0 0 23 .043 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 18 53 79 132 -59 211 10 2 6 565 .094 OPPONENT TOTALS 18 67 103 170 51 185 13 3 11 600 .112 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 10 589 3.46 4 6 0 0 34 336 0.899 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 8 480 3.75 3 5 0 0 30 261 0.885 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 18 1085 3.56 7 11 0 0 64 597 .888 53 79 211 OPPONENT TOTALS 18 1085 2.83 11 6 1 1 51 563 .906 67 103 185 More for youSportsUConn men notch much-needed, 'gut-check' win at Xavier...By David BorgesSportsChristyn Williams bounces back as No. 2 UConn beats...By Doug Bonjour