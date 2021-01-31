Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 31, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 11 8 3 11 0 6 2 0 1 30 .267 F 53 Bo Horvat 11 5 6 11 -1 4 3 0 0 23 .217 D 43 Quinn Hughes 11 1 10 11 -4 4 0 0 0 26 .038 F 9 J.T. Miller 8 2 8 10 0 8 0 0 1 12 .167 F 40 Elias Pettersson 11 3 4 7 3 4 1 0 1 27 .111 F 36 Nils Hoglander 11 3 3 6 1 4 0 0 1 21 .143 D 57 Tyler Myers 11 1 5 6 0 25 0 1 0 19 .053 F 70 Tanner Pearson 11 2 4 6 2 16 0 0 0 21 .095 F 64 Tyler Motte 11 5 0 5 3 8 0 0 1 23 .217 F 20 Brandon Sutter 11 4 0 4 3 0 0 1 0 22 .182 F 83 Jay Beagle 11 0 3 3 2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 8 Jordie Benn 5 0 3 3 7 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 23 Alexander Edler 10 0 3 3 3 8 0 0 0 18 .000 D 88 Nate Schmidt 11 1 2 3 4 0 0 0 0 21 .048 D 27 Travis Hamonic 5 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 11 0 2 2 3 25 0 0 0 4 .000 F 96 Adam Gaudette 8 1 0 1 -5 6 0 0 0 17 .059 D 48 Olli Juolevi 7 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 0 1 2 12 0 0 0 11 .091 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 9 1 0 1 1 6 0 0 0 14 .071 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 5 0 0 0 1 6 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 11 39 60 99 26 156 6 2 5 338 .115 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 37 53 90 -32 134 10 2 5 395 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 6 355 3.21 3 3 0 0 19 222 0.914 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 5 303 3.17 3 2 0 0 16 171 0.906 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 11 665 3.18 6 5 0 0 35 393 .906 39 60 156 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 665 3.45 5 5 1 1 38 337 .885 37 53 134 More for youSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug Bonjour