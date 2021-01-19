Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 19, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 43 Quinn Hughes 4 0 3 3 -1 4 0 0 0 14 .000 F 6 Brock Boeser 4 2 0 2 2 4 0 0 1 9 .222 D 27 Travis Hamonic 4 0 2 2 1 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 53 Bo Horvat 4 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 12 .083 F 70 Tanner Pearson 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 8 .000 D 23 Alexander Edler 4 0 1 1 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 F 96 Adam Gaudette 4 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .100 F 36 Nils Hoglander 4 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 8 .125 F 9 J.T. Miller 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 64 Tyler Motte 4 1 0 1 0 8 0 0 0 9 .111 D 57 Tyler Myers 4 1 0 1 -1 2 0 1 0 6 .167 F 40 Elias Pettersson 4 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 4 0 1 1 -1 12 0 0 0 3 .000 D 88 Nate Schmidt 4 1 0 1 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .250 F 18 Jake Virtanen 4 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125 F 83 Jay Beagle 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 71 Zack MacEwen 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 20 Brandon Sutter 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 4 9 12 21 -2 52 0 1 1 134 .067 OPPONENT TOTALS 4 16 25 41 1 40 7 0 3 144 .111 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 2 116 4.66 0 2 0 0 9 77 0.883 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 2 119 3.0 1 1 0 0 6 66 0.909 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 4 240 3.75 1 3 0 0 15 143 .889 9 12 52 OPPONENT TOTALS 4 240 2.25 3 1 0 1 9 134 .933 16 25 40