Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 5 (Tanev), 7:23 (sh).
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Pearson 3 (Pettersson, Boeser), 13:01 (pp). 3, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Pietrangelo, Perron), 18:56 (pp).
Third Period_4, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Miller, Boeser), 5:36 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Blais 1, 9:02. 6, St. Louis, Perron 4 (Tarasenko, Pietrangelo), 19:53.
Overtime_7, Vancouver, Horvat 6 (Hughes), 5:55.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-6-6-3_25. St. Louis 12-13-11-1_37.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 6.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 5-1-0 (37 shots-34 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 0-3-1 (25-21).
A_0 (18,641). T_3:01.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.
