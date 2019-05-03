Van Dam, Ryu, Ji share LPGA Tour lead at Lake Merced

Anne Van Dam, of the Netherlands, hits her approach shot to the 18th green of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Daly City, Calif. less Anne Van Dam, of the Netherlands, hits her approach shot to the 18th green of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Daly ... more Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Photo: Eric Risberg, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Van Dam, Ryu, Ji share LPGA Tour lead at Lake Merced 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Long-hitting Anne van Dam of the Netherlands two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday with South Koreans So Yeon Ryu and Eun-Hee Ji in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.

The 23-year-old van Dam bogeyed two of the first four holes in her afternoon round at Lake Merced. She rallied with an eagle on the par-4 eighth and five birdies to match morning starters Ryu and Ji.

Ryu closed with a bogey on the par-5 ninth. She had seven birdies and two bogeys.

Ji had six birdies and a bogey.

Celine Boutier, Amy Yang and Peiyun Chien shot 68. Boutier had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on her final nine. Yang birdied five of her last six holes.