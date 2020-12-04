Utah 76, Washington 62
Roberts 4-5 4-7 12, Wright 3-10 0-0 7, Bey 1-6 0-0 2, Green 8-18 2-2 21, Stevenson 3-12 0-0 7, Battle 1-8 0-0 3, Bajema 1-3 0-0 2, Sorn 4-7 0-0 8, Tsohonis 0-2 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 6-9 62.
Allen 6-14 2-4 14, Jantunen 5-6 0-0 10, Carlson 3-8 3-6 9, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Plummer 8-17 1-2 21, Battin 1-5 3-5 6, Larsson 2-4 4-4 8, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Thioune 0-1 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Kellier 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 13-21 76.
Halftime_Utah 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-30 (Green 3-10, Stevenson 1-5, Wright 1-5, Battle 1-8, Bajema 0-1, Tsohonis 0-1), Utah 7-22 (Plummer 4-11, Jones 2-3, Battin 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Martinez 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Allen 0-2). Rebounds_Washington 41 (Roberts 13), Utah 36 (Allen, Jantunen 8). Assists_Washington 7 (Green 4), Utah 21 (Larsson 7). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Utah 16.