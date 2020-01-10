Update on the latest sports

MLB-NEWS

Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) Outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Betts' deal tops the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal. Betts, a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, is eligible for free agency after this season.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.

In other baseball news:

— A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs and star third baseman Kris Bryant have avoided arbitration by agreeing to an $18.6 million, one-year contract. The 2016 NL MVP, Bryant rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs. The Cubs also agreed to a $1,575,000, one-year contract with outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

— Closer Alex Colomé agreed to a one-year contract for $10,532,500 with the Chicago White Sox, who reached deals with all five of their arbitration-eligible players on Friday. Also reaching deals were recently acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara at $5.56 million, right-hander Evan Marshall at $1.1 million, utility player Leury Garcia at $3.25 million and lefty Carlos Rodón at $4.45 million.

—The Texas Rangers have agreed on one-year contracts with All-Star slugger Joey Gallo and likely starting center fielder Danny Santana. The deals Friday with those two players, and right-handed reliever Rafael Montero, means the Rangers will avoid a salary arbitration hearing for the 20th year in a row.

— Left fielder David Peralta has avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $22 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta batted .275, had 12 homers and won a Gold Glove in 2019 despite battling a shoulder injury. Peralta hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018. Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and infielder Jake Lamb also avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals.

— Blue Jays closer Ken Giles will get $9.6 million and Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker will make $4.2 million deal in one-year contract agreements. Both pitchers had been eligible for salary arbitration. Giles made $6.3 million last year, going 2-3 with 23 saves in 24 chances and a 1.87 ERA. The 33-year-old Shoemaker was 3-0 in five starts with 1.57 ERA for the Blue Jays, but tore his left ACL in a rundown in April and missed the rest of the season.

— Trevor Bauer has agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, bypassing salary arbitration after the All-Star pitcher had a contentious hearing with Cleveland last offseason. Bauer was acquired from the Indians in July, and he relished beating Cleveland in arbitration the past two offseasons. He complained after last winter's hearing that Major League Baseball labor relations staff attempted “character assassination” against him regarding a fundraising effort that used dirty jokes to raise awareness. The right-hander was awarded $13 million over the Indians' $11 million offer in 2019.

— Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year deal with the New York Mets to avoid salary arbitration. Syndergaard is coming off a fairly disappointing season in which he made $6 million. He went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts. Syndergaard’s name has been mentioned in trade talk on several occasions, including last summer.

— Shortstop Dansby Swanson and right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY'-vihch) are among six Atlanta Braves who agreed to one-year contracts and avoided salary arbitration. Swanson agreed at $3.15 million and Foltynewicz at $6,425,000. Also reaching deals were outfielder Adam Duvall at $3.25 million, right-hander Luke Jackson at $1,825,000, infielder Johan Camargo at $1.7 million and left-hander Grant Dayton at $655,000.

— The Cleveland Indians have avoided salary arbitration with outfielder Tyler Naquin (NAY'-kwihn) and reliever Nick Wittgren. Naquin agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.45 million. Wittgren started last season in the minor but became a valuable part of Cleveland's bullpen. He'll make $1,125 million next season.

NFL-NEWS

Patriots OC McDaniels meets with Browns about coaching gig

UNDATED (AP) — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is again interviewing to become coach of the Cleveland Browns, his third go-around with the team he grew up watching as a kid.

McDaniels was a candidate for Cleveland's job in 2009 when it went to Eric Mangini (man-JEE'-nee) and again in 2014, when he pulled himself from consideration. McDaniels, a native of Canton, Ohio, might be ready to leave the comforts of New England, where he's won Super Bowl titles on Bill Belichik's staff while working alongside superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

McDaniels is the eighth candidate to meet with owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee,

In other NFL news:

— The San Francisco 49ers have activated linebacker Kwon Alexander from injured reserve to make him eligible for the team's playoff opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Alexander initially got injured in October when he tore his pectoral muscle. Alexander managed to heal more quickly than anticipated and returned to practice last week.

— The Buffalo Bills have hired former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington to become their defensive line coach. Washington has 12 years of NFL coaching experience. Washington is reunited with head coach Sean McDermott and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (loh-too-LAY'-lee).

— The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday. ccoach Andy Reid says Jones “tweaked his calf” at practice. Reid declined to say whether there was a chance Jones will play. Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.”

—Microsoft will present the first “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award at the upcoming NFL Honors awards show. The award will be voted on by fans through Jan. 20. It will honor a player’s accomplishments on and off the field. The NFL Honors will be held in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.

NBA-BUTLER-WARREN FINED

Heat's Butler, Pacers' Warren fined for altercation

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana's T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA on Friday, two days after their altercation in the Heat's victory in Indianapolis.

The NBA noted that Butler escalated the situation on social media after the game. Warren made an obscene gesture after his ejection. Warren grabbed Butler by the left arm and spun him around as Butler went for a potential layup with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter. They chest-bumped and were separated by referees. Both players received technical fouls.

Seven seconds later, Butler was called for an offensive foul for putting his shoulder into Warren's chest. It was upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review. Warren was ejected after getting his second technical foul for taunting after applauding the call. As Warren left the court, Butler blew kisses in his direction.

NHL-SENATORS-CEO

Struggling Ottawa Senators hire executive Jim Little as CEO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jim Little was hired Friday as chief executive officer of the Ottawa Senators, a team looking for a boost on the ice and at the gate.

Owner Eugene Melnyk, whose team is tied for the second fewest points in the league, had been the CEO since the NHL club split with Tom Anselmi in February 2018. The Senators said Friday that Little will be responsible for business strategy.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY-SCRIMMAGE

Women to join ex-NHL players on ice during Harvard-Yale game

NEW YORK (AP) — Five women will participate in a scrimmage with former NHL players, hoping to generate interest in female hockey.

The scrimmage on Saturday at Madison Square Garden is part of The Last Game series that is aiming to raise awareness to the impact of climate change. The female hockey players are expected to join United Nations officials, first responders along with former NHL players such as Doug Brown on the ice during the first intermission of the Harvard-Yale game.

Many of the top women hockey players in the world are hoping a professional league emerges that can provide a living wage, health insurance, infrastructure and support for training. The Canadian Women's Hockey League shut down last spring after 12 years of operation.